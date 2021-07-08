Dhanush gets busy in Tollywood

Kollywood star actor Dhanush also has a decent fan following in Tollywood. A bunch of his dubbed movies like 'Raghuvaran BTech', '3' became hits in Telugu. Now, Dhanush is all set to come up with a straight Telugu film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.

The film hasn't hit the floors yet but the actor has been receiving a bunch of offers from the industry. According to the latest reports, Dhanush has allotted the entire 2022 for Telugu projects only. Dhanush is planning to wrap up D43 very soon and will kick start D44 directed by Mithran Jawahar. He is planning to wrap up all his Tamil project by the end of 2021 and get busy with Telugu projects (Pan Indian films). According to the latest reports, the shooting for Sekhar Kammula's film will go on a roll early next year.

After wrapping up this project, Dhanush is likely to join hands with young director Venky Atluri for another pan-Indian project.