Dhanush set to portray Maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic

Celebrated actor Dhanush continues to expand his cinematic repertoire with yet another ambitious project. After his involvement in pan-Indian films like "Raayan" and "Kubera," Dhanush embarks on a new journey portraying the iconic musician Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic aptly titled "Ilaiyaraaja."

The announcement of this prestigious project was met with great enthusiasm as the launch event saw the presence of none other than the legendary Ilaiyaraaja himself, along with the esteemed actor Kamal Haasan and others. Together, they unveiled the captivating first-look poster, setting the stage for what promises to be a remarkable cinematic experience.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his work on "Captain Miller" alongside Dhanush, "Ilaiyaraaja" is poised to delve into the life and legacy of the maestro behind countless timeless melodies. With Nirav Shah lending his expertise as the cinematographer and Ilaiyaraaja himself handling the music, the film is set to capture the essence of the legendary musician's journey in vivid detail.

Produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies, "Ilaiyaraaja" is not only a tribute to the musical genius but also a testament to his enduring influence across multiple generations. The film is slated for release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that audiences across the nation can witness the captivating story of Ilaiyaraaja's life unfold on the big screen.

As anticipation builds for this much-awaited biopic, fans eagerly await further updates regarding the cast and crew, eager to witness the magic of Ilaiyaraaja's journey brought to life by the talented ensemble behind the scenes.



