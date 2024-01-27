Dhanush's "Captain Miller" Secures OTT and Satellite Distribution Deals.





"Captain Miller" has generated a wide range of reactions from both audiences and critics. The latest buzz reveals that the film has successfully secured digital streaming rights with Amazon Prime Video and satellite broadcast rights with Sun TV (Gemini TV).

In this cinematic venture, Priyanka Arul Mohan takes on the leading lady role, sharing the screen with acclaimed actors including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Niveditha Sathish, John Kokken, Vijayakan, and the renowned Edward Sonnenblick, known for his role in RRR. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie boasts music composed by the talented GV Prakash Kumar. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!

