Dhanush's SIR: World Television Premiere Date Revealed

"SIR" marks the first Telugu film for the versatile actor Dhanush. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie was simultaneously shot in Tamil as "Vaathi." The female lead was portrayed by Samyukta Menon. "SIR/Vaathi" has become Dhanush's highest-grossing film to date. His performance in the Telugu version was particularly outstanding, granting him a dream debut in Tollywood.

Exciting news reveals that the movie will have its world television premiere on June 4th at 6 P.M. on Gemini TV. Currently, the film is available for streaming on Netflix. "SIR/Vaathi" conveys the importance of education in one's life and highlights how certain private institutions turned education into a business during the period of economic reforms, capitalizing on hefty amounts.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Notable roles are played by Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Narra Srinivas, Hyper Aadi, and Aadukalam Naren.