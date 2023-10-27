‘Dhimahi’ review: Fresh concept

Cast: Saahas Pagadala, Nikhita Chopra,Ashika Pagadala

Director: Saahas Pagadala

Cinematography: Rah Sharma

Producer:Saahas Pagadala

Rating: 2.75/5

Story

Mahi, a seven-year-old blind girl, gets kidnapped and killed, the family goes through a trauma after that incident. Her uncle Kartik (Saahas Pagadala) blames himself for her death and makes it his mission to find out the cause of her death and dives deep into the concept of Necromancy to meet her one last time. Will Kartik succeed in the process? Who killed Mahi? What the mystery behind the series of murders is the main crux of the film.

Performances

Lead actor Saahas Pagadala gave a convincing performance in the purposeful role. His acting and facial expressions in close up shots is impressive. Nikihita Chopra is cute on screen and did her role effectively as the female lead. The chemistry between the lead pair has been showcased in a decent manner.

Virat Kapoor and Ashika Pagadala are impressive too in the given kid’s parents role. The small kid who acted in the role of Mahi did her limited role in a convincing manner.Other actors like Anand and among others are decent in their respective roles. The actor who played the antagonist role is impressive in his character.

Technicalities

Director SaahasPagadala came up with a concept which is not seen before. But the director lacks in execution part as the narration is not fresh. He should be appreciated for handling multiple departments like acting and producing, alongside the direction.Cinematography by Rah Sharma is adequate as he presented the Australian locations in a breezy and captivating manner. The music and BGM are quite fresh and is an added advantage for film’s output.Editing work done by Santosh Kamireddy is decent enough.

Advantages

Fresh concept

BGM

Drawbacks

Execution

Lengthy runtime







