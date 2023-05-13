Dhimak Kharab Announcement: Puri Jagannadh And Ram Potheneni Once Again Team Up For An Action Entertainer

Tollywood’s ace director Puri Jagannadh is no less than a phoenix bird… He never stops entertaining his fans and movie buffs. There are many instances of his rise and fall. But this time, he is all set to stand strong with his next movie. He picked our dear ‘iSmart Shankar’ aka Ram Potheneni and is all to come up with another blockbuster. After Liger’s disaster, there were many rumors on Puri’s next movie. But he is real star and came back with a thundering announcement…

As Puri decided to go with his own production, he is teaming up with Charmee to bankroll this movie under his home banner. The announcement is also made on their Twitter page… Take a look!

The combo that gave Ismart Blockbuster🔥 After 4 years, Ustaad @ramsayz & Sensational Director #PuriJagannadh join forces again❤️‍🔥 Produced by PuriJagannadh & @Charmmeofficial in @PuriConnects A Dhimak Kharab Announcement Striking Tomorrow at 4PM 💥 Stay HYPED 🔱 pic.twitter.com/8CLJrNkx4Y — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) May 13, 2023

The announcement video just showcased their Puri and Ram Potheneni’s glimpses from iSmart Shankar movie and a striking update from this movie will be unveiled tomorrow…

So, we need to wait until tomorrow to know more about the movie…