Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U

Cricketer and former Indian Captain MS Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” is an upcoming Tamil movie that stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana in lead roles, with Nadiya playing a key role. The film is directed by Ramesh Thamilamani and is set to release this Friday.
The latest update on the movie is that it has completed its censorship and received a clean U certificate from the censor board. The runtime has also been locked at 2 hours and 33 minutes, which is decent for a comedy entertainer. On the other hand, the Telugu dubbed version will be released on August 4, 2023.
Produced under the banner of Dhoni Entertainment, the movie features Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay in supporting roles. Director Ramesh Thamilamani also composed tunes for the movie.