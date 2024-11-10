‘Dhoom Dhaam’ team celebrates film success

The recently released family entertainer Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, is making waves at the box office with a positive response from audiences. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Framework Works banner, the film hit theaters on the 8th of this month. To celebrate its success, a grand success meet was held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, story and screenplay writer Gopi Mohan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response. He shared, “Dhoom Dhaam is resonating well with audiences, not just locally but also internationally. We've received encouraging calls from the US. I am thankful to the media for helping us reach a broader audience. I’m confident everyone will enjoy this film when they experience it in theaters.”

Director Sai Kishore Macha was thrilled with the feedback, stating, “The film is being embraced as a family entertainer, and I owe this opportunity to Gopi Mohan Garu. The response from every center has been phenomenal, with hundreds of calls praising the performances, especially of Vennela Kishore, Banerjee, and Sai Srinivas. I urge the media to continue spreading the word.”

Hero Chetan Krishna also expressed his excitement over the positive feedback, noting, “We are seeing increased footfalls, with many shows running at 70-80% occupancy. The audience has connected with the film’s promise of full entertainment. I encourage everyone to watch Dhoom Dhaam in theaters.”

Producer MS Ram Kumar added, “It’s a proud moment for a small film like ours to stand out among big releases. I urge everyone to experience this family entertainer on the big screen.”

Dhoom Dhaam, with its engaging storyline, humor, and family appeal, continues to win hearts, promising a delightful watch for moviegoers.