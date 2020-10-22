Dhruva Sarja Gifts Silver Cradle To Meghana Raj 

It is not uncommon to see celebrities giving expensive presents and gifts to their colleagues in the industry during special occasions.

Recently, Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj, wife of late Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja had a grand Baby shower function thrown for her. The event was a low key affair and the occasion was graced by the presence of a very few guests close to the family.

The entire Sarja family is now gearing up to welcome junior Chiru and have started preparing for the arrival of the little onw. Now, we hear that the brother of late Chiranjeevi sarja and sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja has purchased a silver cradle and a golden cup worth ten lakhs for the child even before its birth.

Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died of cardiac arrest on June 7. The Sarja family ia now looking forward to the arrival of the little one with enthusiasm and can't wait to welome the youngest new member of their family.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had a slew of movies in his kitty which will start releasing one by one after the completion of post production works for which his brother Dhruva Sarja is pitching in.

On the other hand, Dhruva Sarja's most awaited movie Pogaru is all set to hit the silver screen. The Kharaabu song from the movie is already a chartbuster.