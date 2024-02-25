Dialogue writer Sai Madhav reveals ‘Operation Valentine’ storyline

Amidst comparisons arising between Varun Tej's "Operation Valentine" and Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter" following the release of the former's trailer, the film's dialogue writer, Sai Madhav Burra, shed light on the distinctions between the two projects. Addressing the speculations, Burra clarified in a recent interview that while the cinematic world of both films may appear similar, they diverge significantly in other crucial aspects.

Burra elucidated, stating, “Operation Valentine is about two lovers who harbor immense love for our country. The hero and heroine are inseparable, not just from each other, but also from their profound connection to India. Their patriotic fervor unites them, serving as the primary unique selling proposition (USP) of 'Operation Valentine.' The lead characters are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and their love for the nation surpasses the affection they share for each other. This distinct narrative element is central to the film, and it aptly justifies the title 'Operation Valentine.'"

Set to release on March 1, 2024, "Operation Valentine" is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual production and features several acclaimed Bollywood actors in pivotal roles. With a compelling storyline centered around patriotism and unique character dynamics, the film aims to captivate audiences and deliver a powerful cinematic experience.

Varun Tej, the lead actor, is eyeing a substantial success with "Operation Valentine," an aerial action drama that promises to carve its niche in the realm of Indian cinema. As the release date approaches, expectations are running high, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the distinctive narrative crafted by the film's team.