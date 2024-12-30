  • Menu
Dil Raju Meets Pawan Kalyan to Discuss 'Game Changer' Event and Ticket Prices in AP

Tollywood producer Dil Raju met AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to discuss the pre-release event for his film Game Changer and talk about ticket prices and permissions in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the film's January 10 release.

Tollywood producer Dil Raju met AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan at his Mangalagiri office on Monday.

Dil Raju presented a bouquet and discussed the arrangements for the pre-release event of his upcoming film Game Changer, which will be held in Vijayawada on January 4 and 5.

The film is set to release on January 10. They also talked about permissions, benefit shows, and ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.

In the past, the producers of Pushpa 2 also discussed ticket prices with Pawan Kalyan and received permission to raise them. However, issues at Sandhya Theater during the Pushpa 2 premieres still remain a concern. It is yet to be seen what decision the government will make regarding the Game Changer event and ticket prices in AP.


