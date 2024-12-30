Live
- Divya Bharathi steals hearts in co-ord mini skirt
- Rana unveils ‘Baapu’ first look; creates curiosity
- Allu Arjun’s case: Here is the latest update
- ‘Pushpa 2’ breaks 23-year-old box office record at Sandhya 70mm theatre, surpassing ‘Kushi’ milestone
- Kiran Abbavaram kickstarts ‘Dilruba’ promotions; teaser to be dropped on Jan 3
- Seize the opportunity of new energy cloud mining: BCH Miner helps you make $5,000 a day
- Sphoorthy Engineering College Alumni Meet 2024: A Bridge Between Generations
- Sudan voices rejection to report on famine
- Space Traffic Delays ISRO’s SpaDeX Mission: New Launch Time Announced
- Protectors of foreign invaders: Naqvi on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Shivling' remarks
Just In
Dil Raju Meets Pawan Kalyan to Discuss 'Game Changer' Event and Ticket Prices in AP
Highlights
Tollywood producer Dil Raju met AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to discuss the pre-release event for his film Game Changer and talk about ticket prices and permissions in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the film's January 10 release.
Tollywood producer Dil Raju met AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan at his Mangalagiri office on Monday.
Dil Raju presented a bouquet and discussed the arrangements for the pre-release event of his upcoming film Game Changer, which will be held in Vijayawada on January 4 and 5.
The film is set to release on January 10. They also talked about permissions, benefit shows, and ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.
In the past, the producers of Pushpa 2 also discussed ticket prices with Pawan Kalyan and received permission to raise them. However, issues at Sandhya Theater during the Pushpa 2 premieres still remain a concern. It is yet to be seen what decision the government will make regarding the Game Changer event and ticket prices in AP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS