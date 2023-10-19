Director Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaaram' Trailer ready to thrill on October 21st

After intense films like 'RX 100' and 'Maha Samudram', super-talented director Ajay Bhupathi is all set to make us awestruck with 'Mangalavaaram'.

Trailer of this thrilling film is ready to stream on October 21st starring Payal Rajput as main lead under Swathi Reddy Gunupati, Suresh Varma's Mudra Media Works and A Creative Works production.

Director Ajay Bhupathi said "Mangalavaaram is a rustic action thriller set in a rural setting. Everyone loved the teaser and appreciation poured in from all-over for the songs too. As portrayed in teaser it is a character-based movie wherein Payal Rajput's character will shock you. We're receiving immense love from audience asking for the updates of the movie personally. Keeping their expectations in mind, we're bringing in a breathtaking Trailer on October 21st. Get ready to witness a never-seen-before story in Indian cinema history. We're sure the audience will love it in theaters on November 17th."

Producers Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma said, " We're all very happy and excited for the film. Ajay Bhupathi has done magnificent work with 'Mangalavaaram' and you'll be awestruck for sure. Aiming to give you a glimpse of the breathtaking content we've been cooking, we're releasing our Trailer on October 21st. The director has attempted something that we have never seen before on the Indian screen. This is a film with top-class technical values. Ajaneesh B Loknath, who is popular as the composer of 'Kantara', has provided extraordinary music. We are sure that, on November 17th, the audience are going to echo our excitement. We are currently at the final step of post-production works."



Ajay Bhupathi is the production partner at A Creative Works for 'Mangalavaaram' along with Swathi Reddy Gunapati & Suresh Varma of Mudra Media Works. With all the hype around it, makers are planning for its worldwide grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 17th.

Cast: Payal Rajput, Sritej, Chaitanya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Laxman and others.

Crew:



Story, Screenplay, Direction: Ajay Bhupathi.

Music Director: B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Executive Producer: Saikumar Yadavilli.

Editor: Gullapalli Madhav Kumar.

Dialogue writers: Tajuddin Syed, Raghav.

Art Director: Mohan Talluri

Production Designer: Raghu Kulkarni

Fight Masters: Real Satish, Prithvi

Sound Designer & Audiography: National Award winner Raja Krishnan

Cinematographer: Dasaradhi Sivendra

Choreographer: Bhanu

Costume Designer: Mudasar Mohammad