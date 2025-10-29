Live
Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu reveals interesting insights of ‘Mass Jathara’
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s milestone 75th film, Mass Jatara, is all set for grand special screenings on the evening of October 31. Presented by Srikara Studios and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film marks the directorial debut of writer Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The movie stars Ravi Teja, Srileela, and Naveen Chandra, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Speaking ahead of release, Bhanu described Mass Jatara as a fresh mix of mass appeal, humor, and emotion. “The story unfolds in the backdrop of railway police. It’s a fictional crime story, but I researched deeply, meeting officers to add authenticity,” he said. Interestingly, it was Ravi Teja who suggested the film’s title, sensing its energy and entertainment quotient.
On casting, Bhanu shared that Naveen Chandra’s transformation as the villain Shiva will surprise audiences, while Srileela’s role as Tulsi will bring a new charm to her screen image. The director also hinted at nostalgic references to Ravi Teja’s classics like Venky and Idiot, meant purely as fan tributes.
Bhanu praised the producers for their massive support, including building a ₹6.5 crore railway set. Promising high-octane action, powerful drama, and trademark Ravi Teja humor, Mass Jatara aims to deliver a “new kind of mass entertainment” this festive season.