Director Bobby Kolli announces next big film with KVN Productions

Blockbuster director Bobby Kolli, known for delivering massive commercial entertainers, is all set to collaborate with top-tier production house KVN Productions for his next big-budget film. The announcement, made on the occasion of Bobby’s birthday, has created a wave of excitement among fans and industry insiders.

Bobby, who scored major box office hits with Waltair Veerayya—the highest-grossing film in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career—and the recent success Daaku Maharaj starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is now preparing for a cinematic project on a much grander scale. With his knack for writing mass-appealing stories and crafting strong hero-centric roles, expectations are high for what’s coming next.

KVN Productions, known for backing high-profile ventures like Toxic and the upcoming Khaidi 2, will bankroll this film, promising massive production values and wide reach. Bobby is said to have developed a powerful and universally appealing script aimed at a top-tier star. Pre-production is already underway.

While the cast and crew details are yet to be revealed, the collaboration is already generating buzz as one of the most awaited announcements in Telugu cinema. With this venture, Bobby aims to further solidify his standing as one of the most successful and visionary directors in the industry.