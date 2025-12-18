Director Buchi Babu unveils ‘Bad Girlz’ teaser; film set for Christmas release

The upcoming entertainer Bad Girlz, directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi of 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela fame, is gearing up for a festive release this Christmas. Produced under the banners of Prashvitha Entertai9ment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations and NVL Creations, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25.

Starring Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya and Moin in key roles, Bad Girlz promises a youthful and refreshing take on comedy and relationships. Its intriguing tagline, “Kani Chala Manchodlu,” interestingly contrasts with the title, hinting at the film’s playful narrative. The project is jointly produced by Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu and Ravula Ramesh.

The film’s teaser was officially launched by director Buchi Babu Sana, who praised the storyline and revealed that the climax carries strong emotional weight. He also lauded music director Anup Rubens for delivering impressive songs and noted that Renu Desai’s key role reflects the strength of the script.

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi described Bad Girlz as a complete entertainer, comparing its humour and energy to films like Jathi Ratnalu and MAD, but with women leading the narrative. He expressed confidence that audiences would connect with its fresh tone and engaging content. With music by Anup Rubens and lyrics by Chandrabose, the film’s songs have already received positive responses, building anticipation ahead of its Christmas release.