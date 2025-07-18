Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie Remuneration Is Turning Heads

‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 14. With a star-studded cast featuring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, and Upendra, the film has generated massive anticipation across the industry.

The movie is produced on a ₹400 crore budget and is expected to release in over 100 countries, making it one of the most expansive Indian film releases to date. Industry discussions are also focusing on the director's high remuneration.

Lokesh Kanagaraj approaches major film releases differently. On release day, he plans to watch the film multiple times, celebrate with his team, and then disconnect from the public sphere for several days. He intends to spend time with his school friends and travel to Bali during this period, returning only after reviews and public feedback settle.

He takes personal responsibility for the marketing of the film post-release, believing that success rests primarily on the hero, director, and producer once a movie reaches theaters.

His remuneration for ‘Coolie’ is ₹50 crores, a fee he considers justified due to the commercial success of his previous film, ‘Leo’. He has devoted two years to the project, staying away from family and working intensely throughout its production. He believes the compensation reflects his professional track record and personal sacrifice.

‘Coolie’ will be released alongside ‘War 2’, featuring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, setting the stage for a major box office clash on August 14.