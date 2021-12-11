Director of Vijaykant's 1991 blockbuster Maanagara Kaaval, found dead on road

Chennai: Filmmaker M Thyagarajan, who was famous for directing Vijaykant's cop drama Maanagara Kaaval was found dead on Wednesday morning opposite AVM Studio. The death of the director has shaken the industry as he has passed away due to ill-health and poverty, right in front of the production house that bankrolled his 1991 blockbuster.

Post his failure in cinema, Thyagarajan is said to have had a hard time managing his finances and survived on the food he got from Amma Unavagam. Thyagarajan was also known for Prabhu-Seetha's action drama Vetri Mel Vetri. The film narrates the story of an aimless, spoilt youngster who finds his purpose after his marriage and turns into a boxer. Maanagara Kaaval, on the other end, is a story of a police officer who stops the assassination of the Prime Minister reports Cinema Express website.