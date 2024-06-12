Director Siva Paladugu shares insights on ‘Music Shop Murthy’

The eagerly awaited film "Music Shop Murthy," featuring Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary, is set to hit theaters on June 14. Produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati under the banner of Fly High Cinemas, the movie is directed by Siva Paladugu, who recently discussed the film and his directorial journey.

Siva Paladugu, originally from Vijayawada, has a background in the USA, where he befriended producer Harsha Garapati. After completing a diploma in direction, Paladugu’s first film opportunity came easily, thanks to his friends' support.

Paladugu selected Ajay Ghosh for the lead role to offer a fresh perspective. He explained, "Casting a young actor would have been routine. Ajay Ghosh brings a unique depth and can wonderfully convey the emotions needed for Murthy’s character." The movie’s narrative centers around Murthy, a 50-year-old man determined to achieve his long-lost dream.

Chandini Chowdary plays a pivotal role that drives the story forward. Her character Anjana significantly impacts Murthy’s life, adding emotional depth to the film. The music, researched extensively and composed by Pawan, complements the storyline with situational songs.

"Music Shop Murthy" promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and strong emotional core. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this heartfelt tale of determination and dreams.