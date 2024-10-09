Live
- Sirpur Paper Mill management condemns lorry operators’ strike
- Mega free medical camp for tribals held
- Former AIIMS Director Dr. P Venugopal passes away
- Revenue Minister Ponguleti inaugurates new GP building
- Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
- Disney Studios India Unveils Second Trailer for Moana 2, Set to Premiere in Theatres on November 29
- Nala connecting Pedda Cheruvu & Kotta Cheruvu shrinks to a drain
- Preparations for CM’s visit reviewed
- Govt to boost fishermen economically: MLA Ilayya
- Hyundai Tucson Performance Review: Power, Efficiency, and Driving Experience
Just In
Disney Studios India has officially released the second trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, Moana 2, which is set to hit theatres across India on November 29
Disney Studios India has officially released the second trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, Moana 2, which is set to hit theatres across India on November 29. The trailer showcases stunning visuals, captivating music, and the beloved characters fans have come to adore, building excitement for the film's release.
Moana 2 continues the enchanting journey of the brave voyaging heroine, Moana, as she embarks on a new adventure filled with challenges, friendship, and self-discovery. The film promises to blend vibrant animation with a powerful storyline that resonates with audiences of all ages.
The trailer highlights the return of fan-favorite characters, including Maui, and introduces new friends who will accompany Moana on her quest. With its blend of adventure, humor, and heartfelt moments, Moana 2 is poised to be a family favorite this holiday season.
Disney Studios India invites fans to join Moana on her thrilling journey and experience the magic of storytelling that has captivated audiences around the world. Mark your calendars for November 29, as Moana 2 sails into theatres, promising a cinematic experience that celebrates courage, heritage, and and the spirit of adventure.
