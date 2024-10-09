Disney Studios India Unveils Second Trailer for Moana 2, Set to Premiere in Theatres on November 29

Disney Studios India has officially released the second trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, Moana 2, which is set to hit theatres across India on November 29. The trailer showcases stunning visuals, captivating music, and the beloved characters fans have come to adore, building excitement for the film's release.

Moana 2 continues the enchanting journey of the brave voyaging heroine, Moana, as she embarks on a new adventure filled with challenges, friendship, and self-discovery. The film promises to blend vibrant animation with a powerful storyline that resonates with audiences of all ages.

The trailer highlights the return of fan-favorite characters, including Maui, and introduces new friends who will accompany Moana on her quest. With its blend of adventure, humor, and heartfelt moments, Moana 2 is poised to be a family favorite this holiday season.

Disney Studios India invites fans to join Moana on her thrilling journey and experience the magic of storytelling that has captivated audiences around the world. Mark your calendars for November 29, as Moana 2 sails into theatres, promising a cinematic experience that celebrates courage, heritage, and and the spirit of adventure.

See what lies beyond with Disney's #Moana2, arriving only in cinemas November 29! 🌀



Watch the trailer now: https://t.co/aJgrnEwZkL

