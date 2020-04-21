Donald Trump pauses immigration; Ram Gopal Varma Calls him Dumb

Donald Trump, the president of the USA has termed the Coronavirus as the Chinese Virus and he has been criticising the country on multiple occasions. Trump also decided to cancel the immigration temporarily in the country. This is resulting in a great worry in entire world. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma yet again found fault with Trump for his allegations on China.

"On @realDonaldTrump's demand to investigate corona origin, the Chinese gave this super answer.

"H1N1, influenza, HIV/AIDS and 2008 financial crisis started in America and turned into a global crisis, So should we ask US accountability?"

Dumb @realDonaldTrump should realize that China is a victim like anyone else and just because Chinese were more efficient in dealing, he jealously and stupidly festering conspiracy theories." posted Ram Gopal Varma.

Even in the past, RGV criticized Donald Trump openly on many issues and he is having multiple valid reasons to say that Trump is over-reacting.

