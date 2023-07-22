DOP PS Vinod walks out of 'Guntur Kaaram'!

The much awaited Mahesh Babu's "Guntur Kaaram" Remains in news with new rumours, speculations and lot of setbacks. It is known that the fight Masters anbariv left the project after 1st action schedule which was scrapped by the team. Then the makers changed the script and started after lot of delays.



After the 1st schedule, the film's main female lead Pooja Hegde walked out of project due to some issues. Now films another lead Sree Leela playing Pooja's role and Meenakshi Chaudhary is casted for Sree Leela role.

Now the latest news is that popular cinematographer PS Vinod left the project. PS Vinod played a key role in the success of "Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava" and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" with his spectacular visuals. Now, his exit from the project and team is busy finding another DOP for the project. There is also a news that some of the assistant directors are also loving the sets because of creative differences. This is making Mahesh's fans tensed about how the project is being helmed.