‘Double iSmart’ Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Film Hits Rs 11.75 Crores in 4 Days

The highly anticipated film ‘Double iSmart,’ helmed by director Puri Jagannadh and starring the energetic hero Ram Pothineni, hit theaters on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Despite a mixed critical response, the film’s box office performance is showing promising growth.

On its fourth day, Double Ismart achieved notable box office figures in India. According to trade sources, the film’s net collections on August 18 reached Rs 1.6 crores. This amount includes Rs 1.35 crores from Telugu-speaking regions and Rs 25 lakhs from the Hindi belt. This marks an increase from the previous day's net collections of Rs 1.3 crores, reflecting a 23.08% rise in earnings on its fourth day.

Overall, in the first four days, Double Ismart has garnered Rs 11.75 crores in net collections across India. Breakdown of these figures includes Rs 10.8 crores from Telugu regions and Rs 95 lakhs from Hindi regions. The film's domestic gross collections stand at Rs 13.80 crores, with an additional Rs 2.40 crores from international markets, bringing the total gross collections to Rs 16.90 crores. The film has recorded a share collection of Rs 10.52 crores.

The film’s pre-release business was valued at Rs 48 crores, with a break-even target set at Rs 49 crores. As of now, Double Ismart has achieved a share of Rs 10.52 crores, which means it still needs to collect an additional Rs 38.48 crores to meet the break-even target and generate profits for the producers.

On its fourth day, Double Ismart saw varied theater occupancy rates across Telugu states. The film's overall occupancy was 20.94%, with morning shows at 16.13%, afternoon shows at 24.41%, evening shows at 23.07%, and second shows at 20.15%. These figures indicate a moderate audience engagement, with peak times showing stronger performance.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, ‘Double iSmart’ features Kavya Thapar opposite Ram Pothineni. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also plays a pivotal villain role. The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, expanding its reach across diverse audiences.