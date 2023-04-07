Double Treat Loading for Allu Arjun Fans: Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, a popular Indian actor, has gained immense fame with his PAN-Indian film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, which is the highest-grossing film of his career. The team has planned to release a concept video for the film's second part, titled "Where is Pushpa?" tonight, creating huge excitement among the audience. Moreover, the team has also planned to reveal the release date of the movie along with a poster on the actor's birthday tomorrow.

Pushpa 2 will feature Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Dhananjay in significant roles. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the movie, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead role, and Devi Sri Prasad composing the music.