DQs ‘Kotha Lokah 1 – Chandra’ wins global praise, turns box office sensation

Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner Wayfarer Films has created history with its latest venture Kotha Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra. The film, the seventh under the banner, has broken new ground by presenting Malayalam cinema on a global canvas, earning widespread acclaim from audiences both in India and abroad.

The superhero saga marks a bold step forward for Dulquer as a producer, with a female character leading the narrative for the first time on such a grand scale in Malayalam cinema. This move is being hailed as a milestone decision, kickstarting an ambitious Superhero Cinematic Universe that has set new benchmarks for the industry.

Directed and written by Dominic Arun, the film has been praised for its powerful storytelling and technical brilliance. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi’s stunning visuals, Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating score, and Yannick Ben’s high-octane action choreography have all contributed to the movie’s global appeal. Production Designer Banglan and Art Director Jithu Sebastian have also won praise for creating a vibrant and mysterious cinematic world.

Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in the titular role of Chandra, with strong support from Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, and others. Distributed by Sithara Entertainments, the film has opened to phenomenal box office numbers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with packed theatres and rave reviews.