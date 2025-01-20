Dr. Naresh Vijay Krishna shares happiness on starting 2025 with ‘Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam’

Dr. Naresh Vijay Krishna, a stalwart of Telugu cinema, spoke about the milestones in his illustrious career and his busy schedule for 2025. The actor is celebrating his birthday on January 20. Reflecting on his journey, he shared that every year feels like a celebration, with successes continuing to stack up. "For the past ten years, I have grown step by step as an actor, and it’s a privilege to see Telugu cinema achieving global recognition," said Naresh.

This year, Dr. Naresh is especially proud of the success of films like ‘Game Changer,’ ‘Daku Maharaj,’ and ‘Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam,’ all of which have crossed the 100 crore mark. He expressed his particular happiness over ‘Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam’ crossing 300 crores, with his portrayal of the Chief Minister character receiving widespread acclaim.

Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be the busiest year of his career. Dr. Naresh is currently working on nine simultaneous projects, including roles in films with stars like Sharwanand, Nara Rohit, and Ravi Teja. He also praised the opportunity to collaborate with both senior and young directors, creating diverse roles that keep him motivated.

In addition to his film work, Dr. Naresh is dedicated to giving back to society. He has initiated projects like a Cinema Museum, Library, and a Creative Space for young people. He also plans to launch a prestigious book on his mentor, Jandhyala, and is working towards a biopic of his late mentor, Vijaya Nirmala.

Dr. Naresh continues to stay passionate about cinema, with plans to keep working in the industry for years to come.







