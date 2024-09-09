Dr Shiva Rajkumar launches ‘Subrahmanyaa’ first look

Live
Just In
Popular actor and dubbing artiste P Ravishankar is introducing his son Advay as a hero with his latest directorial venture ‘Subrahmanyaa’.
Popular actor and dubbing artiste P Ravishankar is introducing his son Advay as a hero with his latest directorial venture ‘Subrahmanyaa’. Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala are bankrolling this socio-fantasy adventure prestigiously under the banner of SG Movie Creations. Praveena Kadiyala and Ramalakshmi present the movie, which had its pre-look unveiled recently to superb response.
On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the makers of ‘Subrahmanyaa’unveiled the film’s first-look poster. The poster, launched by Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar, introduces Advay in the titular role as ‘Subrahmanyaa’. Sporting long hair and a beard, Advay looks handsome and elegant in the poster in a specially designed outfit, though he gives a serious gaze. The intensity in his eyes is evident. He is depicted in a jungle at the entrance of a mysterious place with goons chasing him. The first-look poster grabs everyone’s attention.
With 60% of production completed, post-production is actively underway at Red Chillies Studios in Mumbai. VFX and CGI work is also in progress at leading studios across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.
The film boasts top-notch technical expertise, with music by Ravi Basrur (known for ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’), cinematography by Vignesh Raj, editing by Vijay M Kumar, and production design by Ullas Hydur (known for ‘SaptaSagaradache’ and ‘Charlie 777’).
‘Subrahmanyaa’ is set for a Pan India release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.