Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Pandey Unveil The Release Date Of This Comedy Entertainer

Bollywood's young and talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the best phase of his career and he is also picking unique plots to entertain his fans and the movie buffs. He teamed up with glam doll Ananya Pandey for his upcoming movie 'Dream Girl'. Off late, the makers dropped an interesting promo and unveiled the release date of this complete entertainer.

Ayushmann and Ananya also shared the promo and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

The promo is all interesting as he will be seen discussing about the present situation of Bollywood with his friends. Be it flops, boycott trends or poor collections, they all think to perform a pooja. But Ayushmann calls pooja and she also confirms that they are going to perform a pooja in Mathura. Finally, the lead actress Ananya Pandey makes her entrance and adds glamour to the promo.

Well, this movie is the spiritual sequel to the Dream Girl and goes with a complete different backdrop. It also has an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadhav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and others.

Dream Girl 2 is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the next year i.e on 29th June, 2023!