Dual role is common, triple role is Superstar's style

Superstar Krishna played a very prominent role in Telugu Cinema. His name is rooted in the hearts of the audience. He is the epitome of acting. He owns many rare records. He has a unique style among Tollywood actors. He was the one who introduced dance in Telugu audience. His moves made people go crazy in the golden era of cinema. Krishna is the only star who has achieved a rare record which no other hero has achieved. That is why his name will remain forever in the Telugu film industry. Krishna, not only acted but also worked as a director, producer and editor. His career in the film industry continued for almost 5 decades, which shows how much importance he has given to Cinema. He acted in about 350 films.



Having a rare record in Tollywood as the only actor to act in 17 films in a single year is one side of the coin, on the flip side, there was one more achievement in Superstar's life. Usually we see actors playing double roles in movies. But a single actor playing multiple roles in a single film is a rare sight. It was possible for superstar to act in such roles. He has done triple role in "Kumararaja", "Doctor-Cine Actor", "Raktha Sambandham" and "Pagapattina Simham".

He acted in triple role for the first time in "Kumararaja". It is a remake of Kannada film "Shankar Guru". In the direction of P Sambasiva Rao, Krishna played three roles as father and two sons. This film turned out to be a block buster. After this movie, Krishna got a good recognition in the Telugu industry with his talent. The second film in which Krishna acted in a triple role was "Doctor-Cine Actor" directed by Vijaya Nirmala. In this film, he played the role of father as well as son and nephew. After that Superstar Krishna repeated the same trend in the movie 'Pagapattina Simham'. The film is directed by P Chandrasekhar Reddy. In this film, he played three roles as a villain, a police officer and a lawyer.

The superstar won the audience's hearts by acting in multiple roles in other films like "Siripuram Monagadu", "Bangaru Kapuram" and "Bobbili Dora".