Live
- Short expects Aussie pacers to target Kohli again with swing and nip
- How India can grab last remaining semifinal spot
- Mandhana continues her reign as No. 1 batter
- Lakshya exits after first-round loss to Nhat
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Day 1 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane Film Rakes in Rs 8.50 Crore
- Vaani Kapoor on Delhi’s AQI: Maybe next year, we celebrate without dimming the air we breathe
- Chitrangda Singh shares picture from hospital: ‘Hoping to be running like a hare soon’
- Shreya Ghoshal worships her pets, Sherlock and Luna, on ‘Kukur Tihar’
- Akhand Ghungroo Naad: A ten-hour kathak offering of devotion and rhythm
- Hyderabad Air Quality Today: Moderate AQI, Pollution Levels & Safety Tips
Dude 5 Days Box Office Collection – Day 5 Earnings & Tamil, Telugu Occupancy
Highlights
Check out Dude’s 5-day India box office collection. Day 5 earnings, Tamil and Telugu occupancy details, and movie cast & crew info.
Dude earned an estimated ₹50.55 Cr in India across all languages during its first five days.
Day 5 Collection
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the film has earned about ₹9 Cr (early estimate).
Tamil Version Performance
The Tamil version did well, with an overall 54.67% theater occupancy.
Top regions:
Trichy – 79%
Dindigul – 72%
Madurai – 69%
Telugu Version Performance
The Telugu version had lower turnout, with 20.53% overall occupancy.
Top regions:
Guntur – 29.5%
Hyderabad – 23%
Warangal – 22.75%
Summary
Dude is performing strong in Tamil regions. Telugu collections are moderate.
Next Story