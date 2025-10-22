  • Menu
Dude 5 Days Box Office Collection – Day 5 Earnings & Tamil, Telugu Occupancy

Highlights

Check out Dude’s 5-day India box office collection. Day 5 earnings, Tamil and Telugu occupancy details, and movie cast & crew info.

Dude earned an estimated ₹50.55 Cr in India across all languages during its first five days.

Day 5 Collection

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the film has earned about ₹9 Cr (early estimate).

Tamil Version Performance

The Tamil version did well, with an overall 54.67% theater occupancy.

Top regions:

Trichy – 79%

Dindigul – 72%

Madurai – 69%

Telugu Version Performance

The Telugu version had lower turnout, with 20.53% overall occupancy.

Top regions:

Guntur – 29.5%

Hyderabad – 23%

Warangal – 22.75%

Summary

Dude is performing strong in Tamil regions. Telugu collections are moderate.

