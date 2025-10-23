Dude Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: ₹54 Crore Total, Strong Tamil & Telugu Show

Live
Highlights
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude earns ₹54 crore in 6 days at Indian box office. Tamil theaters see 30% seat occupancy, Telugu theaters 16%. Directed by Keerthiswaran, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie Dude did well in its first 5 days. It earned about ₹50.30 crore in India. On the 6th day, it made ₹3.75 crore more. Now, it has earned about ₹54 crore.
The movie is popular in Tamil and Telugu. On the 6th day, about 30% of seats were filled in Tamil theaters. In Telugu theaters, about 16% of seats were filled.
In Tamil Nadu, cities like Chennai and Pondicherry had many viewers. Pondicherry had the most people watching. In Telugu areas like Hyderabad and Guntur, fewer people came, but still many watched.
Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and made by Mythri Movie Makers. Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju are the stars.
The movie is doing well, and many fans are still seeing it in theaters.
