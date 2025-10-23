Dude Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: ₹54 Crore Total, Strong Tamil & Telugu Show

Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie Dude did well in its first 5 days. It earned about ₹50.30 crore in India. On the 6th day, it made ₹3.75 crore more. Now, it has earned about ₹54 crore.

The movie is popular in Tamil and Telugu. On the 6th day, about 30% of seats were filled in Tamil theaters. In Telugu theaters, about 16% of seats were filled.

In Tamil Nadu, cities like Chennai and Pondicherry had many viewers. Pondicherry had the most people watching. In Telugu areas like Hyderabad and Guntur, fewer people came, but still many watched.

Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and made by Mythri Movie Makers. Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju are the stars.

The movie is doing well, and many fans are still seeing it in theaters.