Dulquer Salman Is Introduced As Lieutenant RAM In The New Poster Of His Upcoming Movie

Young actor Dulquer may belong to the Malayalam film industry but he is equally loved in Tollywood too. He stole the hearts of the Telugu audience essaying the role of Gemini Ganesan in the Mahanati movie. Today being this young hero's 35th birthday, he is all happy celebrating the special day with his family. He is receiving birthday wishes from all his fans and most of his co-actors too through social media. Off late, the makers of his next movie have dropped the new poster of Dulquer and introduced him as Lieutenant RAM.



In this poster, Dulquer looked handsome wearing a yellow sweater. He is seen sitting on the back seat of a cycle and enjoying the ride holding a piece of paper. Even the snow-filled background and Dulquer's happy smile made the poster worth watching. Even the caption Lieutenant RAM Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha' also raised the expectations on the movie. This is the second direct movie of Dulquer in Tollywood which is being produced by the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Our extraordinary man... Happy Birthday 'Lieutenant' RAM, @dulQuer".

Here is the motion poster of this untitled movie. It starts off by showing the beautiful snow-filled mountains. Then Dulquer is seen as a soldier and also a few glimpses of his love story is also shown in this video. The melodious BGM was just awesome and best suited the motion poster's theme!

Dulquer Salman will be seen as 'Lieutenant' RAM' in this untitled movie which is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is produced by Ashwini Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas banners.

Dulquer Salman also shared the same poster on his Instagram and thanked the producer Swapna for sharing an amazing poster on his birthday… Take a look!

He showed off his gratitude jotting down, "Thank you thank you thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes !

Here's a little birthday gift from my producers @swapnacinema @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt #ashwiniduttgaru and the captain of our ship @hanurpudi !! This was such a pleasant surprise !!! The making video is in my stories ! Gives you a glimpse of how special this film is going to be. So happy to share this with all of you!"

This untitled movie is being made in both Telugu and Malayalam languages and Vishal Chandrashekar will tune the songs for this war love story!

Happy Birthday Dulquer Salman…