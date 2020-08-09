Dulquer Salman's Kurup Glorifies Killer, Claim Chacko's Mother, Son

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salman' s Malayalam movie is entangled in legal hurdles. The movie is based on the true story of a cinema correspondent who got murdered by one called Sukumara Kurup. This incident shook Kerala in 1984. Chacko was the victim who got murdered. Now Chacko's wife Shanthamma and her son have sent a legal notice in which they have stated that she and her family would like to see the movie before it gets released to know how her husband is portrayed in the movie.

They would also like to know if the villain Kurup is glorified in the movie in which Dulquer Salman plays the role. This movie is directed by Shrinath Rajendran. The Malayalam movie was supposed to hit the screens on Eid, but got postponed due to COVID19 shutdown.

"Some of the dialogues in the movies seem to be glorifying the murderer which we can't tolerate," says Chacko's son Jithin. Jithin was still in his mother's womb when his father was killed. Now, he is aged about 36 years. "This gives a wrong precedence for the younger generation. I would like to see how my father's character is portrayed in the movie and I want the objectionable portions, if any, to be removed," says Jithin.

This incident happened in Alappuzha (Alleppey) way back in the year 1984. The narration of the story goes like this: When Chacko, who was a cinema correspondent, was returning home in Karuvatta after his work, a gang offered him a lift in their car. Later, he was strangled, and after his murder his body was found with his face burnt in a parking area near Kurup's house in Cherianad. Later, the car was deserted at a paddy field near a place called Kunnam near Mavelikara. since Chacko resembled Kurup in his looks, his body was made to sit in the driver's seat and then the car was set on fire to make it look like Kurup died in the accident.

This plan was hatched to claim an insurance amount of about 8 lakhs from a policy which Kurup had taken in Abu Dhabi. The killer is still at large and his whereabouts are not known till now.