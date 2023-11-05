Live
‘Dum Masala’ song promo from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is highly inflammable
The much-anticipated Tollywood film “Guntur Kaaram” has made headlines again. Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for this action drama, set to hit cinemas on January 12, 2023.As previously announced, the makers have released a promo for the song “Dum Masala,” which showcases the charismatic presence of Mahesh Babu and builds excitement for the full song, scheduled to be released on November 7, 2023. Sanjith Hegde and Thamanvoices looked major attraction of the promo.‘Saraswathi Putra’ Rama Jogayyya Sastry is the lyricist.
Meenakshii Chaudhary and Sreeleelawill be seen as female lead in this project, produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Films. Thaman is the film’s music director. The team started the film’s promotions and as per sources, regular updates will be out.