‘DumDigaDum’ from ‘Virgin Boys’ gets positive buzz

The vibrant romantic comedy Virgin Boys is all set to hit the big screens on July 11, promising a youthful mix of fun, emotions, and relatable modern-day love. Directed by Dayanand Gaddam and produced by Raja Darapuneni under the Raj Guru Films banner, the film features a lively ensemble cast including Mitraaw Sharma, Geethanand, Srihan, Jennifer Emmanuel, Ronith, and Anshula.

Ahead of its release, the makers launched the upbeat track “DumDigaDum”, which is already turning heads with its catchy tune and vibrant choreography. Composed by Smaran Sai, with lyrics by Pranav Chaganti and vocals by Yasir Nisar, the song is choreographed by JD Master and released under the Aditya Music label.

At the song launch, producer Raja Darapuneni expressed gratitude for the positive response to the teaser and songs. “Virgin Boys is a youthful entertainer with a solid emotional core. The censor board has granted it an A certificate, and we’ve even received encouraging feedback from female viewers,” he noted.

The cast shared their excitement too. Actress Jennifer Emmanuel called it “a wonderful experience,” while actor Srihan described it as a film “made for the youth, with real-life fun and challenges.” Director Dayanand Gaddam highlighted the film’s nostalgic value and musical strength.

Geethanand praised the film’s vibe, and Mitraaw Sharma said the project gave her “immense satisfaction” as a performer.

Distributed in the Nizam region by Asian Sunil Garu, Virgin Boys is gearing up for a youthful and entertaining theatrical run.