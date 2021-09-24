E-auditions of Mrs India Telangana and AP comes to an end

The 2021 E-auditions of Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the largest platform for married women, started on 11th September 2021, and finishes on Thursday.

The registrations for the prestigious platform kicked off in January 2021 and closed on 5th September 2021, attracting many women from both Telugu states across various age groups, who participated online.

Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is a unique women empowerment initiative. For the last 4 years, it has helped many women to break boundaries and express themselves. Over the years, the pageant has built a brand which attracts ladies from diverse backgrounds.

This year, the participants included doctors, engineers, software professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, artists, home-makers, a lady working on diplomatic mission and even an officer from the armed forces. There is representation from several small towns of both Telangana and AP.