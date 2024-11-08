‘Ee Saaraina’ review: A rural backdrop tale of aspirations and love

"Ee Saaraina?!" is an ambitious film that marks the debut of Viplav as not just an actor but also as the director, producer, and editor. With captivating promotional content, the film hits theatres. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story revolves around Raju (Viplav), a young man who has been unemployed for four years despite holding a degree. Determined to secure a government job, he faces multiple setbacks with each notification but remains hopeful. In his journey, he finds support in Shirisha (Ashwini Ayaluru), a government teacher in the same village, who becomes his love interest. The romance between Raju and Shirisha develops amidst the challenges he faces, adding a layer of emotional depth to the story. The twist in the tale comes when Shirisha’s father lays down a condition: he will only agree to their marriage if Raju secures a government job. The film unfolds as Raju battles against all odds to fulfill his dream and win over Shirisha's father. Does he succeed in landing a government job? How does he gain approval for his love? The answers to these questions form the crux of the film.

Performances

Viplav, in his debut role as a village boy striving for a better future, delivers an earnest performance that resonates with the audience. His portrayal of a determined yet vulnerable young man is both believable and relatable. Ashwini Ayaluru, as Shirisha, complements Viplav well, bringing warmth and grace to her role. Pradeep Raparthi shines in the role of Shirisha’s strict yet comical father, adding a touch of humor to the narrative. Mahboob Basha provides comic relief as Raju's supportive friend, bringing in light-hearted moments. The child artists, Karthikeya Dev and Neetu Queen, who play the younger versions of the lead characters, also leave a mark.

Technicalities

Viplav wears multiple hats in this project, not only as the lead actor but also taking charge of the direction, editing, and production. Despite the challenges of a limited budget, he manages to deliver a commendable film shot entirely in his hometown. Giri's cinematography captures the village's essence beautifully, enhancing the visual appeal of the film. The music by Tej stands out as a major highlight, with songs like "Ye Gayamo" and "Tara Teerame" leaving a lasting impact. The lyrics penned by talents like GoretiVenkanna, Rakendu Mouli, and Sarath Chepuri add depth to the soundtrack.

Analysis

"EeSaaraina?!" is a sincere attempt by Viplav to bring forth a story that resonates with the struggles of today’s youth. The narrative, though familiar, is refreshing in its simplicity and execution. The film’s strength lies in its music, performances, and the relatable theme of pursuing dreams against all odds. While the second half picks up with engaging drama and well-timed comedy, the first half faces some pacing issues with a few lagging scenes. Additionally, the film features mostly fresh faces, which may affect its appeal to a broader audience.

Overall, "EeSaaraina?!" is a heartfelt romantic drama that offers a mix of humor, emotion, and inspiration. It stands as a promising debut for Viplav, both in front of and behind the camera. With its strong performances, beautiful music, and relatable storyline, the film is worth a watch for those who enjoy feel-good cinema with a message.

Rating: 3/5