Ek Din: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi Starrer to Release on November 7, 2025

Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Ek Din is all set to release on November 7, 2025. While the announcement isn’t official yet, reliable sources confirm the date. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, and is directed by Sunil Pandey. This marks Junaid’s major debut, while Sai Pallavi steps into Hindi cinema with high expectations.

The film is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, reuniting after 17 years since Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Mansoor, known for classics like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, brings strong nostalgic value to the project. The story is described as an emotional drama with meaningful roles for both leads.

Though not released during a festival, the makers are confident. They believe strong storytelling and word-of-mouth will drive success. With a fresh lead pair, a powerful narrative, and the return of Mansoor Khan to production, Ek Din is already seen as one of the most anticipated films of 2025. An official announcement is expected soon.