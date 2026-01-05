Elderly Couple’s Protest in Puttur Continues for Sixth Day Over Alleged Illegal Demolition

Puttur: An elderly couple in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district continued their protest for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, demanding action against the Kadaba Tahsildar over the alleged illegal demolition of their house.

The couple has alleged that their residential house was demolished by revenue officials without issuing prior notice or following due legal procedure, leaving them homeless. They have been staging a continuous sit-in protest outside a government office, seeking justice and accountability from the district administration.

According to the protesters, repeated appeals to authorities have failed to yield any concrete response so far. They have demanded immediate disciplinary action against the concerned official and compensation for the loss suffered.

In response to the protest, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Vergis visited the protest site and held discussions with the couple. She reportedly assured them that the matter would be examined and appropriate steps would be taken after reviewing the records. Attempts to contact the Assistant Commissioner by this correspondent was not successful.

But on Monday the local police have evicted the couple from the place of their protest despite being assured by the Puttur MLA Ashok Rai, Tahsildar and the Assistant Commissioner. Rai told this correspondent that he has visited the spot and advised the Assistant commissioner and other officials to identify a suitable residential plot for the couple and resolve the issue quickly.

Despite the assurance, the couple said they would continue their protest until firm action is initiated. The incident has drawn attention from local residents and activists, raising questions about adherence to due process in administrative actions.