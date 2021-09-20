Emmys 2021 Winner's List: Ted Lasso And The Crown Make History Bagging Maximum Awards!

The most awaited and prestigious Emmys 2021 award ceremony took place at Microsoft Theatre, Downtown Los Angeles yesterday night. It was hosted by comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles and due to Covid-19 restrictions, only the nominees and a few special guests are invited to the gala night.

Well, most of the Hollywood actors sashayed the red carpet with their oh-so-glamorous looks and made the paps go jaw dropped with their sartorial designer picks.

We are here with the complete winner's list… Take a look!

Outstanding Comedy Series

• Black-ish

• Cobra Kai

• Emily in Paris

• Hacks

• The Flight Attendant

• The Kominsky Method

• Pen15

• Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Outstanding Drama Series

• The Boys

• Bridgerton

• The Crown *WINNER*

• The Handmaid's Tale

• Lovecraft Country

• The Mandalorian

• Pose

• This Is Us

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

• I May Destroy You

• Mare of Easttown

• The Queen's Gambit *WINNER*

• The Underground Railroad

• WandaVision

Outstanding Competition Program

• The Amazing Race

• Nailed It!

• RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

• Top Chef

• The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER*

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• Conan

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

• A Black Lady Sketch Show

• Saturday Night Live *WINNER*

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

• Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

• The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

• The Oscars

• The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

• Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 *WINNER*

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

• Bo Burnham: Inside

• David Byrne's American Utopia

• 8:46 - Dave Chappelle

• Friends: The Reunion

• Hamilton *WINNER*

• A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

• Aidy Bryant - Shrill

• Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

• Allison Janney - Mom

• Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

• Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

• Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

• William H. Macy - Shameless

• Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

• Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

• Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

• Olivia Colman - The Crown *WINNER*

• Emma Corrin - The Crown

• Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

• Mj Rodriguez - Pose

• Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

• Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

• Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

• Josh O'Connor - The Crown *WINNER*

• Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

• Billy Porter - Pose

• Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

• Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

• Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

• Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

• Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Paul Bettany - WandaVision

• Hugh Grant - The Undoing

• Ewan McGregor - Halston *WINNER*

• Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

• Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

• Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

• Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

• Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

• Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

• Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

• Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

• Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

• Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

• Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

• Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

• Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

• Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

• Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

• Gillian Anderson - The Crown

• Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown *WINNER*

• Emerald Fennell - The Crown

• Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale

• Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

• Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

• Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country

• John Lithgow - Perry Mason

• Tobias Menzies - The Crown *WINNER*

• O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale

• Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale

• Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

• Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

• Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

• Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

• Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

• Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

• Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit

• Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

• Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

• Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

• Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

• Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

• Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

• Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

• Claire Foy - The Crown *WINNER*

• Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid's Tale

• Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

• Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

• Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

• Charles Dance - The Crown

• Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

• Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country *WINNER*

• Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

• Jane Adams - Hacks

• Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

• Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

• Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

• Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live *WINNER*

• Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

• Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

• Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live *WINNER*

• Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method

• Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

• Daniel Levy - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

• Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

• Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

• RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

• Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

• Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons - Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

• B Positive (Episode: Pilot), Directed by James Burrows

• The Flight Attendant (Episode: In Case of Emergency), Directed by Susanna Fogel

• Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line), Directed by Lucia Aniello *WINNER*

• Mom (Episode: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak), Directed by James Widdoes

• Ted Lasso (Episode: Biscuits), Directed by Zach Braff

• Ted Lasso (Episode: The Hope that Kills You), Directed by MJ Delaney

• Ted Lasso (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again), Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

• Bridgerton (Episode: Diamond of the First Water), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

• The Crown (Episode: Fairytale), Directed by Benjamin Caron

• The Crown (Episode: War), Directed by Jessica Hobbs *WINNER*

• The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: The Wilderness), Directed by Liz Garbus

• The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 9: The Marshal), Directed by Jon Favreau

• Pose (Episode: Series Finale), Directed by Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail

• I May Destroy You (Episode: Ego Death), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

• I May Destroy You (Episode: Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes), Directed by Sam Miller

• Mare of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel

• The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank *WINNER*

• The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins

• WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

• The Flight Attendant (Episode: In Case of Emergency), Written by Steve Yockey

• Girls5eva (Episode: Pilot), Written by Meredith Scardino

• Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky *WINNER*

• PEN15 (Episode: Play), Written by Maya Erskine

• Ted Lasso (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis

• Ted Lasso (Episode: Pilot), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

• The Boys (Episode: What I Know), Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

• The Crown (Episode: War), Written by Peter Morgan *WINNER*

• The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Home), Written by Yahlin Chang

• Lovecraft Country (Episode: Sundown), Written by Misha Green

• The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi), Written by Dave Filoni

• The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 16: The Rescue), Written by Jon Favreau

• Pose (Episode: Series Finale), Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel *WINNER*

• Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby

• The Queen's Gambit, Written by Scott Frank

• WandaVision (Episode: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

• WandaVision (Episode: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience), Written by Jac Schaeffer

• WandaVision (Episode: Previously On), Written by Laura Donney

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

• The Amber Ruffin Show

• A Black Lady Sketch Show

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER*

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

• Saturday Night Live

Governors Award

Debbie Allen

