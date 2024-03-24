Emraan Hashmi intense look from Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ unveiled

Despite his political engagements, Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming ventures, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" and "They Call Him OG," are making significant strides in production. Today, the team behind "OG" revealed a crucial update, marking Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's birthday with the unveiling of his first look poster.

The poster showcases Emraan Hashmi in a compelling portrayal of Omi Bhau, a prominent figure in Mumbai's underworld, stirring excitement among fans. However, while the unveiling has generated anticipation for the film, it also leaves some fans disappointed.

Initially slated for release on September 27, 2024, coinciding with the anniversary of Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster "AtharintikiDaaredi," the absence of a confirmed release date on the poster suggests a delay. Speculations arise that the film might be rescheduled for December 2024, pending an official announcement from the production team.

Featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the female lead, "OG" is helmed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. With promises of exhilarating action sequences, coupled with Thaman's captivating musical score, the film is poised to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience upon its eventual release.







