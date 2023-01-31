Engrossing Drama: Butta Bomma

Butta Bomma: Engaging drama with lead role by Anikha Surendran. The film, a collaboration between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, is directed by debutant Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh and had its trailer launched by Vishwak Sen. The movie starts as a romantic story set in a village and portrays Anika as a determined young woman who falls in love with an auto driver, but faces challenges from her strict father.

The movie also features a mysterious stranger, Arjun Das, who is often seen fighting. With elements of romance, drama, and action, the movie showcases the director's maturity in handling a multi-faceted story. Technical aspects such as camera work by Vamsi Patchipulusu and music by Gopi Sunder enhance the film's impact.

The trailer promises an entertaining experience that appeals to a wide audience. Butta Bomma releases in cinemas on February 4th.