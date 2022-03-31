Everything you should know about small Gond tribal girl in RRR

Ever since the release of the most-hyped and the Pan Indian film RRR, everyone's eyes have been on the cute little girl Malli. Everyone who watched this film thought that the little girl belonged to Telangana by seeing her dialect.

Her name is Twinkle Sharma, and she hails from Chandigarh. She was selected for the RRR film after seeing her excellent performance in a dance reality show named Dance India Dance. She is also a participant in a few other TV shows and commercials in Hindi. Moreover, she is also an active social media user.

After Rajamouli noticed her in a TV commercial, he saw her performance in a reality show and called her immediately booked flight tickets from Chandigarh to Hyderabad for auditions.

She is studying class 10th now and was studying class 8th when she was selected for auditions. After seeing her performance, everyone anticipates that she will be flooded with offers in South Indian and North Indian films.

The recently released film has done many wonders at the box office and still been collecting crores worldwide. As per the latest sources of information, the film has already minted Rs 500+ crore.