Excitedly waiting for ‘SIIMA’: Rana Daggubati at SIIMA 2023 Grand Press Meet

The prestigious 'SIIMA South Indian International Movie Awards' 2023 awards ceremony will be held in Dubai on September 15 and 16. An interaction related to these celebrations was held in Hyderabad in a grand manner. Hero Rana Daggubati, heroines Nidhi Aggarwal, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Saima chair person Brinda Prasad and Shashank Srivastav participated in this press meet.

Hero Rana Daggubati said, “Although I have been a part of these celebrations for the past 11 years, there is excitement and joy that has just started. SIIMA is a great platform to reach the global platform. It is a pleasure to be a part of these celebrations. We will all meet in Dubai'' he said.

Nidhi Aggarwal said, “I Have been associated with SIIMA since I started working in South. Thanks to Vishnu and Brinda. It is a great pleasure to share the stage with legendary actors in these celebrations," he said.

Meenakshi Chaudhary said, “This is the first time for me to participate in SIIMA celebrations. SIIMA is not just an awards ceremony but a celebration of cinema as a festival. I am looking forward to this celebration where all the film industry will celebrate like a festival," he said.

SIIMA chairperson Brinda Prasad said, “SIIMA celebration is like a reunion and a homecoming for all the film industry. I can't say enough about Rana. SIIMA is unimaginable without him. Nidhi Agarwal has already participated in the celebrations. Welcome to Meenakshi. The countdown to SIIMA celebrations has begun. The next couple of weeks will be even more exciting. "Let's meet in Dubai on September 15 and 16," he said.