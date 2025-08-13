Exclusive: Edin Rose on LIK With Nayanthara & Her Ravi Teja Film

Edin Rose, Edin Rose Telugu movie, Love Insurance Kompany, LIK movie Nayanthara, Edin Rose Ravi Teja film, Edin Rose Filmfare South 2025, Telugu debut Edin Rose, Edin Rose Keerthy Suresh Alia Bhatt, stylish actresses South India, Edin Rose interview Hans India, Edin Rose manifestation quote, Edin Rose upcoming filmsEdin Rose is in an exciting phase, professionally. Speaking exclusively with The Hans India, she confirmed the completion of LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, a film produced by Nayanthara, and calls it “one of the best projects I’ve worked on.” She’s also busy shooting for an upcoming film with Ravi Teja. While details remain under wraps, she promises it’s going to be something special.

She also shares her gratitude for Telugu audiences; “I love you guys. Thank you so much for all the support. I actually debuted in Telugu, and you’ve been so open to talent and newcomers. I can’t wait for you to see my upcoming film.”

On who she thinks is the most stylish, she is quick to answer: “Bollywood? Alia Bhatt. Tollywood? Keerthy Suresh, I love her.”

The Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2025 South marked a milestone for Edin as this was her first-ever appearance at the prestigious event. She said,“This is my first Filmfare. The smile doesn’t go down because I’m so excited. This is all I’ve ever dreamt of as a child; to be a part of Filmfare. I’ve always watched it on TV, and now I’m here. I’m so grateful.”

When asked if she believes in manifestation, Edin doesn’t hesitate; “I definitely believe in manifestations and prayers. I have prayed hard to be here. And here I am.”

Her closing words to her Telugu fans were short and heartfelt; “Namaskaram to everyone. The only thing I can say is, I love you. Thank you so much for having me.”