Exploring the world of ‘LAGGAM’ with filmmaker Ramesh Cheppala

Acclaimed filmmaker Ramesh Cheppala is renowned for his remarkable contributions to Telugu cinema. With a prolific career spanning from writing acclaimed scripts to directing celebrated films, Ramesh Cheppala's artistic vision has left an indelible mark on the industry. As we sit down with the visionary director, he shares insights into his cinematic odyssey, offering a glimpse into his latest venture, "LAGGAM." With a recent success in "Bheemadevarapally Branchi," Ramesh Cheppala embarks on a new narrative journey, promising to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling prowess. Let's unravel the intriguing world of "LAGGAM" and explore the inspiration behind its creation, the challenges encountered during its production, and the profound messages it seeks to convey.

Can you share insights into your journey in the film industry?

My journey began as a writer for acclaimed films such as "Kabaddi Kabaddi," "MeeSreyobhilashi," and "Kausalya Supraja Rama." The recognition received for "MeeSreyobhilashi," with nine prestigious awards for Dialogue Writing, fueled my passion for storytelling and eventually led to my transition into directing.

Your recent film, "BheemadevarapallyBranchi," received overwhelming response. What do you attribute this success to?

I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming response to "BheemadevarapallyBranchi." Despite lacking established stars, our film succeeded through authentic storytelling and commitment to realism. Distributed by "Mythri Movie Makers," its success reaffirmed the power of innovative narratives and audience appreciation.

Could you provide insights into your upcoming film, "LAGGAM," and what inspired its creation?

"LAGGAM" offers a unique cinematic experience, delving into the grandeur of Telangana wedding culture. Inspired by the intricate emotions intertwined with familial bonds amidst lavish celebrations, the film aims to convey profound messages through subtle storytelling.

Among your directorial works, which film posed the greatest challenge, and why?

"LAGGAM" stands out as the most challenging project among my directorial endeavors. Authentic portrayal of traditional Telangana weddings, while navigating familial complexities, required meticulous attention to detail. My goal is to create an immersive cinematic experience that resonates with audiences.

What do you hope audiences will take away from "LAGGAM"?

"LAGGAM" promises to be a captivating journey, brimming with youthful energy, heartfelt portrayals of true love, and intricate family dynamics. Through its rich cultural elements and timeless values, the film seeks to evoke genuine emotions and offer a heartfelt cinematic experience for audiences.







