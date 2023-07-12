Live
- Over 30,000 food items subject to price hikes in Japan
- AP cabinet approves several key decisions
- Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new
- Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu
- Bengaluru: Watch The Viral Video Of Private Aircraft Making An Emergency Landing At HAL Airport
- Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th
- 5 fun activities to make the most of Monsoon in Mumbai
- Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
- How to keep your pet safe during Monsoon
- Malala Day 2023: Why is July 12 Celebrated as International Malala Day? Top 10 Quotes by Pakistani Activist
Explosive BIG DADDY From Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's High Octane Action Spectacle GHOST Unveiled
Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's maiden Pan India Film 'Ghost' is made as a high octane action spectacle. Srini who has carved a niche for...
Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's maiden Pan India Film 'Ghost' is made as a high octane action spectacle. Srini who has carved a niche for himself with Blockbuster Films like 'Birbal' is Directing this prestigious project. Popular politician and Producer Sandesh Nagraj has bankrolled this big budgeted project under his Sandesh Productions. The film hopes to push the boundaries of entertainment and here is the BIG DADDY teaser from the world of "GHOST", on the occasion of Shiva Rajkumar's Birthday on 12th July.
The teaser opens with an abandoned building which is surrounded by henchmen to catch someone in the building. In the background a voice has been talking to those men about how dangerous he is and to be careful. Then appears Shiva Rajkumar having his drink and smoke besides a campfire. He is waiting for them indeed. Shiva Rajkumar is having alcohol puri instead of pani puri will surely catch your attention. When that place is swarmed up in no time with armoured men aiming guns towards him. Shivanna without losing his cool simply throws his peg to his back on to a cover. Then he lit up that cover which is soaked in alcohol by throwing a cigarette. While it was burning he takes another one and lit up with fire from the camp fire. Then it was revealed that after the cover was burnt, it is BIG DADDY behind Shiva Rajkumar a heavy war tanker. All this intense encounter is elevating to next level with terrific background score. The teaser concluded with a dialogue, " I have scared more people with my eyes than you can ever scare with your guns. They Call Me OG... Original Gangster".
The teaser is top class with pulsating music from Arjun Janya and picture perfect lighting for an action flick from cinematographer Mahendra Simha. Director Srini's vision in revealing the Big Daddy, The Tanker shows the scale of the film. The team wishes Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar a very Happy Birthday and announces that the Fireworks Begin from Dasara announcing the release of the film this Dasara in multiple languages.
GHOST is an action packed heist thriller, directed by Srini, tells the story of one man's quest for justice. This film also offers a link to the second installment of "Birbal Trilogy", the director's awaited legal thriller. Powerhouse talents such as Dr Shivarajkumar , Anupam Kher , Jayaram , Prashanth Narayan , Archana Jois , Satyaprakash and Dattanna are part of the film's main cast. Arjun Janya's striking background scores and cinematographer Mahendra Simha's captivating visuals promise to take the film a notch higher. Dialogues by Maasti and Prasanna VM. Production Design is by Mohan B Kere. PRO, BA Raju's Team will be doing Telugu version PR work. 'Ghost' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages this Dasara.
Cast : Shivarajkumar, Anupam Kher , Jayaram , Prashanth Narayan , Archana Jois , Satyaprakash, Dattanna and others
Production house: Sandesh Productions (31st Movie)
Presented by: Sandesh Nagaraj (MLC)
Producer: Sandesh N
Story & Direction : Srini
Music: Arjun Janya
Cinematography: Mahendra Simha
Dialogues: Prasanna VM,Maasti
Action choreography- Chethan D'Souza , Venkat(Hyderabad) , Arjun Raaj, Mass Madha
Editing: Deepu S Kumar
Production Design: Mohan B Kere
VFX Supervision- Mohammad Abdi
VFX: Asoo Studios(Tehran)
Colorist: Amir Valikhani
DI Studio: Future Age studio
Sound Effects: Rajan
DTS Final Mixing: Manjari Studios
Post Production: PRK Studios
Co-Direction: Amoghavarsha, Prasanna V M
Direction Team: Kiran Jinkal, Srinivas HV and Manju HG
Drone Camera : Raj Mohan
Camera Team: Manu Prasad , Suresh and Nivas
Associate Editor: Mahesh
Online Editing: Charan
Additional BGM Inputs: Agastya Raag
Costumes: Shantaram,Bharath Sagar(Shivarajkumar)
Makeup : Chidanand(Prosthetic); Honne Gowdru
Manager:Suresh K Mysore
Assistant Managers: Rakesh Rao, Karthik NK
Cashier:Prasad BN
Publicity Design: Kaani Studios
PROs: Venkatesh and BA Raju & Team
Digital PROs - Sebatina, Satish
In-film branding: Archana Dinesh
Marketing - Shruti iL, Santosh Nandakumar,Nisha Kumar,Raghavan Lakshman
Digital Marketing - SIL Studios
***
BigDaddy Teaser Music Credits:
Music Programming : Arjun Janya, Roopesh and Nishan
Saz live : David Selvam
Mixing and Mastered : David Selvam