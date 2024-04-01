Live
‘Family Star’ pre-release event update: Date, time and venue locked
The much-anticipated film "Family Star," starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on April 5,...
The much-anticipated film "Family Star," starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on April 5, 2024, under the direction of Parasuram Petla. To heighten the anticipation surrounding the film, the production team has organized a pre-release event at Narsimha Reddy Engineering College in Maisammaguda, Hyderabad, scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 PM.
"Family Star" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, with a special cameo appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.
Produced by the esteemed Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film will be presented to audiences in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages, promising a wide reach and diverse audience engagement. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the film, adding another layer of excitement to the cinematic experience.