Fans delighted at meeting Sai Pallavi in medical exam at Tiruchi

Bubbly actress Sai Pallavi, a medical doctor by qualification, did her MBBS course from Georgia in 2016. To enable her practice in India, she had to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, a centre of which was in Tiruchi. The examination, scheduled to be held in June had been postponed to August. Sai Pallavi appeared for it on Monday at the designated centre, where fans identified her, took pictures with her and shared it on digital media, reports Dinamani.

The photographs showed how much she was popular among both the young men and women who have followed her films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu over the past five years since her debut. The 28-year-old actress has a film 'Love Story' co-starring Naga Chaitanya pending for release apart from one more Telugu film, under production. Her breezy, fluid dance moves in 'Rowdy Baby' song from the Dhanush-starrer 'Maari 2' were highly appreciated which has garnered crores of views for the song, a YouTube top ranking one.