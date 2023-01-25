Fans of Shah Rukh Khan perform a religious ceremony before the premiere of 'Pathaan' in Kolkata, as seen in a viral video.

The long-awaited action film "Pathaan," featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has finally hit theaters, and fans are excitedly celebrating the return of their favorite actor. SRK's loyal fan base in Kolkata is particularly enthusiastic, with thousands of fans dancing to the beats of dhols and shouting "We love SRK." The fervor was palpable outside the Menoka cinema hall, with fans offering flowers, milk, coconut, sweets, and crackers in a traditional puja ceremony ahead of the first showing. The early morning shows in Kolkata were filled with madness and excitement, showcasing the enduring power of mass films.

Fan clubs in Kolkata celebrated the release of "Pathaan" in grand style, taking over the streets with dhol beats and even singing the catchy song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" while dancing. The film is expected to break records in terms of show count in Bengal. Industry experts predict that "Pathaan" could earn a staggering Rs 40-50 crore on its first day. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has received positive reviews so far. Many critics are calling it one of Shah Rukh Khan's best performances, and fans are buzzing about a cameo from Salman Khan. The climax of the film has also impressed audiences.



Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" is an action-packed spy film that sees Shah Rukh Khan taking on the role of a fierce RAW agent. He is up against a notorious antagonist played by John Abraham. Overall, the film promises to be an exciting and thrilling ride for audiences, and fans can't wait to see SRK back in action on the big screen.

