Fans questioning SS Rajamouli about RRR deleted scene featuring Ram Charan

Recently, some RRR fans came across a deleted movie scene through a mysterious online source. The curious fans are impatient to dig deep and learn why the director removed the exciting scene from the original scene of great hero ram charan and junior ntr Vishwanath Sundaram. While you read about this online source, it could be hunting about which was the same that you have missed and what is the latest news surrounding it.

#RRR Deleted scene concept art and look dev works. Baby RAM getting blessed from pandit front of the FIRE @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ezqGLSUmcK — South Scopes™ (@ScopesSouth) June 21, 2022

The scene here was a part that depicts Ramcharan's birth, and the artwork revolves around a young ram getting divine blessings from the Pandit on the forefront. Internet users didn't think twice before questioning Rajamouli about why he deleted the scene and requested him to upload it on YouTube or the social media channels as, according to the fans, it is a scene that is undoubtedly a must-watch.

Lastly, RRR was indeed a blockbuster movie and is one of the most-watched movies on OTT platforms!